ARCADIA — A Newark man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly slitting a woman's throat and stabbing her multiple times Monday night.
Chet A. Dewolf, 22, was charged by the Wayne County sheriff's office with felony counts of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Police said the alleged incident happened about 8:15 p.m. in Arcadia. Dewolf is accused of attacking a female during what police called a disturbance.
"The victim was known to the suspect but they were not in a relationship," said Lt. Joe Croft, sheriff's office chief deputy.
Police said Dewolf fled the scene, leaving the woman behind. Croft said the woman was able to call another person who in turned called police.
The woman was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where she was listed in critical condition Tuesday.
"They do not appear to be life-threatening," Croft said of the woman's injuries. "There is no reason at this point to believe that she won't survive."
Police said Dewolf was found in Newark about 20 minutes later and apprehended. He was taken to the county jail for arraignment.
Newark police, Wayne County Advanced Life Support, Newark-Arcadia Ambulance, and the Fairville Fire Department also responded to the scene.