WATERLOO/SENECA FALLS — Three people accused of stealing vehicles in separate incidents last fall have been charged.
Aldomond Whitfield, 20, of Waterloo, was charged Friday by Waterloo police with felony counts of grand larceny and criminal mischief.
Two teenagers from Waterloo, ages 17 and 15, face the same charges. Police are not releasing their names or gender.
Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley said on the night of Oct. 2, Whitfield and the teens stole two vehicles on Washington Street and drove them to a parking lot off West Kendig Street, where they damaged the vehicles.
“The vehicles were driven recklessly, and the outside of the vehicles were smashed beyond repair,” Godley said.
Godley declined to elaborate on how the suspects were able to start the vehicles.
Whitfield will answer the charges in Waterloo Village Court, although his case will eventually be heard in county court due to the felony charges. The teens will have their cases handled in Seneca County Family Court.
Whitfield also was charged Friday by Seneca Falls police with felony counts of criminal mischief and conspiracy, and misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, petit larceny, and criminal trespass.
The 17-year-old was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor counts of conspiracy, unauthorized use of a vehicle, petit larceny, and criminal trespass. Police Chief Stuart Peenstra said the 15-year-old will face those charges too.
Peenstra said the Seneca Falls incident happened Oct. 3, when Whitfield and the teens stole three trucks from the lot of an auto dealership in the town. He declined to name the business or how the vehicles were stolen.
Peenstra said Whitfield and the teens drove the trucks through a fenced-in area, causing more than $12,000 in damage to the fence and vehicles.
The vehicles were found several hours later, Peenstra said, noting his officers and Waterloo police teamed up on both investigations.