CANANDAIGUA — Two local residents accused of kidnapping a woman and forcing her to withdraw money from a bank were arrested Saturday.
Marc A. Cooper II, 28, and Colby McClure, 30, were charged by city police with felony counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and fourth-degree grand larceny. Cooper also was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Cooper and McClure allegedly kidnapped the female victim from her apartment Friday night through the use of force and a weapon, Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth said, adding that police are not revealing what the weapon was at this time. Hedworth said Cooper and McClure know the victim.
Cooper and McClure allegedly forcing the woman into her car, made her go to a local bank, and compelled her to withdraw money from an ATM. Hedworth said the suspects took the woman to Rochester, where she was able to escape and get help.
Rochester police spotted the woman’s car in the Rochester area Saturday, Hedworth said, prompting a chase that resulted in a crash. Cooper and McClure were caught on foot and turned over to Canandaigua police.
Hedworth said Cooper is on parole; he is being held in the Ontario County Jail without bail. McClure also was jailed without bail.
Hedworth said the victim suffered minor injuries, but did not require medical attention.