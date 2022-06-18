JUNIUS — A Seneca County youth accused of stealing a vehicle and crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer faces criminal charges.
Undersheriff John Cleere said the 13-year-old male was charged Thursday as a juvenile delinquent with a felony count of grand larceny and misdemeanor counts of fleeing a police officer and reckless endangerment. His case will be handled by the county probation department.
The charges stem from a May 30 incident, when deputies responded to assist state police with the report of a missing juvenile from Junius. Police later learned of the stolen vehicle.
Deputies found the vehicle coming out of a driveway off Route 414 in Galen, Wayne County, and tried unsuccessfully to stop the teen from leaving.
Police said the teen drove south on Route 414 at a high rate of speed, straddling the center line and veering into oncoming traffic at times. Deputies followed at a safe distance in an attempt to get the driver to slow down, but he continued speeding until hitting the tractor-trailer near the state Thruway exit.
The youth was treated at the scene by North Seneca Ambulance personnel and later flown by a LifeNet helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Cleere said the injuries were not life threatening and the teen is now at home.
The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.