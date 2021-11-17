CANANDAIGUA — Several police agencies in Ontario County were involved in the high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning before the chase was called off due to safety concerns.
The vehicle, reported stolen out of the Monroe County town of Greece, was spotted by police about 10:15 a.m. in the city of Canandaigua. According to 911 dispatches, the driver pulled into the parking lot of Canandaigua Academy before leaving.
The vehicle, reportedly going more than 60 mph in the city, ended up on Main Street and headed north on Route 332. County deputies and Canandaigua police pursued the vehicle a short time before calling off the chase.
The vehicle was last seen heading toward state police Troop E headquarters and the Thruway.