GENEVA — City Police Chief Mike Passalacqua will meet with the city’s new Police Review Board Thursday to discuss the complaint process and disciplinary guidelines it is formulating ahead of hearing misconduct allegations against Geneva police.
The meeting takes place during the PRB’s regular monthly gathering at the Geneva Housing Authority’s Lewis Street offices, in Conference Room B. The meeting will air live on the city’s YouTube channel, also.
Jess Farrell, the PRB’s chair, noted that the new board, created by City Council in February after contentious council and community debate, held its first meeting in June. Since then, the nine-member civilian board has selected leadership and has spent ensuing meetings developing policies and procedures in preparation of hearing misconduct complaints.
Farrell noted that the PRB is charged with reviewing complaints and, if merited, providing potential disciplinary action and policy changes for the city’s police chief to consider.
However, Farrell stressed, the local law creating the PRB outlines that the police chief has sole authority when it comes to discipline.
She said the PRB has created drafts of a complaint form and disciplinary process, with those documents sent off to Passalacqua for review.
“I look forward to discussing the materials we have drafted and the procedures we have been designing with Chief Passalacqua,” Farrell said in a press release. “Our board is committed to bringing increased accountability and transparency to policing in the city of Geneva. If we are going to be successful in this work, since we are a purely advisory board, it is critical that we develop materials and procedures that Chief Passalacqua thinks will be fair and effective, and that he can trust will produce disciplinary recommendations that are worthy of his consideration.
“I hope this meeting is the start of a strong working relationship between the PRB and Chief Passalacqua for the benefit of the people of Geneva.”
Passalacqua said Tuesday he welcomes the chance to engage with the board.
“I am looking forward to meeting with the group on Thursday night and having open dialogue on how my role as the police chief fits in with their work as a Police Review Board,” he said.
PRB Vice Chair Theresa Johnson also looks forward to meeting with Passalacqua.
“We recognize that there is still a divide in our community and are hoping to bridge the gap,” Johnson said. “It’s imperative to have Chief Passalacqua’s input and understanding on the policies that we have been working on. Our goal is to serve the community in an open and transparent way while we build a strong foundation for future police review boards to come.”
Farrell said standardized disciplinary processes — or matrices, as the PRB calls them — are used by law enforcement agencies and other civilian law enforcement review boards across the country to ensure similar complaints “are adjudicated in a consistent, just, and transparent manner.”
She said three committees were created to take on three components of the PRB:
• The Complaint Process Committee is developing the materials necessary to intake complaints, such as the complaint form and instructions, a timeline of the complaint review process, and the board’s internal system for logging a complaint’s progress through review.
• The Review Process Committee is responsible for creating the disciplinary matrix, or process.
• The External Communications Committee is designing materials and procedures to introduce the PRB to the community once the board is ready to hear complaints.
Farrell said the PRB has been participating in trainings in preparation for hearing misconduct allegations, including basic information about the criminal justice system; how to conduct investigations; information about the impact of adverse childhood experiences; and implicit biases. Additionally, Farrell noted, the PRB has been learning about the policies, general orders, and union contracts governing police department operations.