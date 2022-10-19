GENEVA — The city’s police chief is retiring next year.
Mike Passalacqua, who has served as the city’s top cop since July 2018, has informed City Manager Amie Hendrix of his intention to retire in June 2023, which would be his 20th year in law enforcement.
In a message to City Council obtained by the Finger Lakes Times, Hendrix said Passalacqua “is one of the retirements I am planning in the current budget process. As part of his retirement he plans to move out of the city and has recently put his house on the market. I will continue to work with the chief, GPD and HR during the transition. We are currently working to ensure that there will be a test in place for a new chief.”
Hendrix did not respond to a request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon, but Passalacqua confirmed that he is retiring. He said he would have more to say about his police career with Geneva at a later juncture.
“For now, I am focused on continuing to lead this police department as I have since 2018,” he said.
Passalacqua has overseen the department through a sometimes tumultuous period, as the city debated the need for police reforms in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer — which sparked a local movement to demand for greater accountability from a department that had come under fire in some circles for the treatment of people of color.
Protests in front of the Public Safety Building that houses police headquarters became a regular occurrence in 2020, as advocates pushed for reforms. Others argued that Passalacqua was fully capable of dealing with police misconduct and that there was no need for the Police Review Board that was ultimately created by City Council to hear such complaints.
The PRB’s life was short-lived, though. A judge threw out the local law that created the civilian board after the union representing a majority of police officers objected to it in court.
Passalacqua is a Geneva native who said at the time of his appointment that chief of police is “what I’ve dreamed of and worked hard for in my career.”
Passalacqua began his career in June 2003 with GPD, according to the city. He was promoted to sergeant in 2011, then lieutenant in 2017, overseeing the department’s uniform division.
He succeeded Jeff Trickler as chief.