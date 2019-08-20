TYRE — Two Rochester-area residents who allegedly left their children in a vehicle while they were inside del Lago Resort & Casino Sunday morning have been arrested.
Jesus M. Vargas, 39, of Rochester, was charged by the Seneca County sheriff’s office with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony; and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Tabitha L. Drager, 26, of Greece, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Deputies responded to the casino about 6:30 a.m. after receiving a report of children left unattended in a vehicle in the casino’s parking lot. Police said the children, ages 11, 4 and 1, were in the vehicle alone while Vargas and Drager were in the casino.
Police said drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, and that the children had access to them. Police said Vargas possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it.
The children were turned over to family members, and Seneca County Child Protective Services was notified. The agency is working with the family.
Vargas and Drager were taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for centralized arraignment.
