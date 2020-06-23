FARMINGTON — The Sodus man who died in a shootout with a state trooper last weekend was given “numerous warnings” before he was killed.
Those were the words of state police Maj. Eric Laughton during a press conference Monday to discuss the death of Cody Cook. Laughton is commander of state police Troop E, based in Farmington.
Laughton recapped the events that led to the death of Cook, 24. He said Cook’s father called 911 about 11 p.m. Friday to report that Cook was inside his home breaking items and had a shotgun.
Trooper Matt Crosier and a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy, who was not named, met the father — who left the home — outside a nearby restaurant. Laughton said while there, police heard gunshots in the area and went to the home on Boyd Road.
Laughton said Cook was in the home when Crosier and the deputy arrived, later joined by several more state troopers. Police tried to communicate with Cook using a loudspeaker, but he did not respond.
Laughton said police set up a perimeter, and Cook pointed the shotgun at Crosier and the deputy through a window. Laughton said police warned Cook several times not to shoot, but Cook fired the shotgun and Crosier returned fire.
Cook then left the window but returned a short time later and opened fire again, according to Laughton. Crosier again returned fire, and Cook left the window again.
Laughton said police issued several more warnings for Cook to surrender, but he again pointed the gun at police and Crosier shot. Several hours passed before a state police SWAT team entered the home and found Cook dead, with gunshot wounds to his head and chest.
“A police officer’s worst nightmare is killing another human being,” Laughton said. “Our goal is to de-escalate the situation ... but we could not do that here.”
Laughton was joined at the press conference by Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco and Sheriff Barry Virts, who both were at the scene in Sodus. Calarco said the local investigation, which is ongoing, will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney General’s office when complete.
“Our condolences go out to the Cook family,” Calarco said. “It was a terrible situation for all involved.”
Laughton said Crosier has been a trooper for three years and assigned to the Williamson barracks. He is on administrative duty until the investigation is complete.
Laughton said police recovered birdshot pellets above where Crosier and the deputy were.
He added that another state trooper, Nicholas Clark, was killed by a shotgun two years ago in Steuben County after responding to a domestic incident involving a suicidal person, who later killed himself.
“Both Trooper Crosier and the deputy could have been killed. Trooper Crosier did what he is trained to do,” Laughton said. “Domestic incidents are some of the most dangerous situations police officers respond to.”