NEWARK — Village Police Chief Mark Thoms confirmed Friday that a Newark High School teacher found dead Thursday was a “person of interest” in an investigation, but declined to go into detail about the investigation or how the teacher died.
In a press release sent Thursday, Thoms said Newark police went to a Moore Street residence that day to check on a person who didn’t go to work. After getting into the home, police found the person dead and started an unattended death investigation with the county coroner’s office.
According to media reports, the person was Shawn Flanagan, 45, a science teacher at Newark High. In a phone call with a Finger Lakes Times reporter Friday, Thoms said that information is accurate.
Thoms also confirmed that police seized Flanagan’s phone and computer from his home Wednesday. However, he would not confirm Flanagan was under investigation for allegations of sexual contact with students, as was reported by other media.
“That is not appropriate,” Thoms said of commenting on the allegations.
Thoms did say Flanagan had been a person of interest in an investigation by his department and the sheriff’s office. However, he did not confirm media reports that Flanagan died by suicide.
“He was found dead in his home,” the chief said.
The police department is asking anyone with knowledge or information on the investigation to contact Inv. Gary VerStraete or Inv. Jay Warren at (315) 331-3701. Any and all information will remain confidential.
“Like all investigations, someone brought information to us and we looked into it,” Thoms said.
Newark school district Superintendent Matt Cook did not respond to an email seeking comment on Flanagan’s death.