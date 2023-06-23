GENEVA — City police confirmed Friday that a death Thursday afternoon near the Routes 5&20 arterial is an apparent suicide from a man jumping off the bridge.
Geneva police Lt. Matt Colton said the incident happened just before 1 p.m. Responding officers found a deceased 33-year-old male under the arterial bridge near the railroad tracks.
The Geneva Fire Department, Ontario County sheriff’s deputies, and Finger Lakes Ambulance also responded. Police talked to witnesses in the area.
“Through investigation, it was learned that the male jumped off the bridge, succumbing to his injuries,” Colton said in an email to the Times. “Due to nature of the investigation, we will not be releasing a name.”