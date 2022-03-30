FARMINGTON — Two people shot during last week’s home invasion in Williamson turned the tables on their alleged attackers.
During a brief press conference Tuesday at state police Troop E headquarters, Capt. Mick Szoczei, who oversees the troop’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, provided some details about the incident. Police are working with the Wayne County district attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the cases against four male teenagers from Rochester.
Szoczei said on March 23, one 18-year-old and three 17-year-olds traveled from the city to an apartment house on Pearsall Road. Szoczei said the older teen and two others forced their way into an apartment, while another teen stayed in a nearby vehicle.
Szoczei said the teens who got inside had two handguns, a shotgun and a machete. They confronted two people who fought back, leading to an exchange of gunfire.
“The armed suspects met with resistance,” he said.
Two of the suspected attackers were injured, as were the two people they confronted. Szoczei said one of the suspects was not injured and ran to the nearby vehicle, which fled the scene but was stopped by troopers a short distance away.
“A 911 caller gave a description of the vehicle,” said Szoczei, noting the teens in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.
The four people injured were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The two injured suspects remain in the hospital, but Szoczei said their prognosis is “good.”
One of the two people inside the residence remains in the hospital. The other was discharged last week.
All four suspects have been charged with felony counts of burglary, assault, and criminal use of a firearm. Scoczei said the case could be going to a grand jury.
At this time, police are not releasing the names of anyone involved in the incident. Police have declined to speculate on a motive and said the investigation continues.
“We are still looking into why the suspects were there, but we believe the parties knew each other,” Szoczei said, adding that police don’t believe drugs were involved. “I believe the suspects had this residence in mind when they left the city. We are still working on how they knew each other.”