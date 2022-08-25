SPRINGWATER — While they await a positive identification, police believe the body found Wednesday afternoon near Hemlock Lake is a Monroe County man reported missing earlier in the week.
Police find body near Hemlock Lake
- By MIKE HIBBARD mhibbard@fltimes.com
