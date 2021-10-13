CLIFTON SPRINGS — The body of a Newark man who had been missing since last month was found Monday.
In a brief update sent to media outlets Tuesday afternoon, state police said the body of Roy “RJ” Vandemortel, 30, was found by the Ontario County sheriff’s office in a wooded area near the Tops plaza in Clifton Springs, where he was last seen Sept. 30.
Vandemortel was identified by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office.
State police said the investigation is continuing. Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for state police Troop E, declined to comment on the suspected cause of death.