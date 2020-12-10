Juliana Gonzales

State police are looking for Juliana Gonzales of Canandaigua, who has been missing since Monday.

CANANDAIGUA — State police said Wednesday night they found a missing Canandaigua teenager, and she was in "good health."

Further details weren't available.

Juliana Gonzales, 15, had not been seen since Nov. 30.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...