GENEVA — City police have arrested the second suspect in the death of a Waterloo man found in a parking lot behind Geneva General Hospital.
Lacritia K. Verstraete, 24, of Waterloo, was charged Tuesday with felony counts of second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse. She was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
Kiara E. Scott, 21, of Geneva, was arrested last week on the same charges in the death of Keith Morlang, 44. His body was found by a passerby on the evening of June 5, with police calling his death suspicious.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton said Morlang suffered a medical emergency on June 3 in the town of Waterloo, and Scott and Verstraete told Morlang’s family they were taking him by personal vehicle to GGH for treatment. Instead, Colton said they took Morlang to the parking lot, pulled him from the vehicle and left him behind a parked vehicle near some woods.
Colton confirmed that Morlang was naked when found, and Colton referred to Scott as Morlang’s ex-girlfriend.
Colton said Verstraete was found late Tuesday night in the town of Canandaigua.
Rochester police, state police, and the sheriff’s offices in Ontario and Seneca counties assisted Geneva police.
“We put a lot of effort into finding her. We have been looking for her since the onset of the investigation,” Colton said by phone Wednesday. “Multiple agencies took part.”
Colton declined to say how police learned Verstraete was in Canandaigua, but said police don’t believe anyone intentionally helped her avoid arrest.
Colton said the manslaughter charge alleges a “reckless action” led to Morlang’s death. He declined to be more specific on the nature of the medical emergency.
“It would be unfair to speculate until we get the final autopsy results,” he said.
While police said at the time of Scott’s arrest that more people could be implicated, Colton said that is not the case now.
“As of right now, the arrest of these two people essentially concludes our investigation,” he said.
However, Colton said people with information on the case are still urged to contact GPD Det. JD Winter at (315) 828-6780 or jdw@geneva.ny.us. Or, people can call 911 or the on-duty Geneva PD supervisor at (315) 789-1111.