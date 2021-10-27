CANANDAIGUA — City police have found the pickup truck they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident last weekend, but had not arrested anyone in connection with the case as of Tuesday afternoon.
In an updated news release, Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen said his investigators — after obtaining a search warrant — found the green 1956 Ford pickup they believe caused the accident in a town of Canandaigua storage facility.
Nielsen said the vehicle was traveling on South Main Street at about 6 p.m. Saturday when it hit 62-year-old Edwin Wesley, who was driving a motorized scooter in a marked crosswalk near Niagara Street.
“No charges have been filed yet, but the investigation is active and ongoing,” Nielsen said.
Investigators are still looking for information that will supplement the probe. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Sgt. P.J. Mastracy at (585) 337-2109 or pjm@canandaiguanewyork.gov.
Information can be anonymous and will be kept confidential.
“The Canandaigua Police Department would like to thank the public for their support during the investigation and for the information that has been provided,” Nielsen said.