Canandaigua PD looking for this truck

The Canandaigua Police Department is on the lookout for this truck involved in an accident Saturday night that killed a pedestrian piloting a scooter.

 Submitted

CANANDAIGUA — City police have found the pickup truck they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last weekend.

However, as of Tuesday afternoon, no had been arrested in connection with the case.

In an updated news release, Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen said his investigators — after obtaining a search warrant — found the green 1956 Ford pickup they believe caused the accident in a town of Canandaigua storage facility.

Nielsen said the vehicle was traveling on South Main Street at about 6 p.m Saturday when it hit 62-year-old Edwin Wesley, who was piloting a motorized scooter in a marked crosswalk near Niagara Street.

See Wednesday's Finger Lakes Times for more on this story.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...