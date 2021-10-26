CANANDAIGUA — City police have found the pickup truck they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last weekend.
However, as of Tuesday afternoon, no had been arrested in connection with the case.
In an updated news release, Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen said his investigators — after obtaining a search warrant — found the green 1956 Ford pickup they believe caused the accident in a town of Canandaigua storage facility.
Nielsen said the vehicle was traveling on South Main Street at about 6 p.m Saturday when it hit 62-year-old Edwin Wesley, who was piloting a motorized scooter in a marked crosswalk near Niagara Street.