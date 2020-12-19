WATERLOO — There is no escaping the fact these are dark times at Huntington Living Center, which is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to more than 100 positive cases among residents and staff, including 16 resident deaths.
For one night, through, the mood — and the environment — was quite a bit brighter.
In an effort led by the Waterloo Police Department, multiple Seneca County law enforcement agencies and fire departments took part in a “Light Up Huntington” procession Thursday night — with emergency lights flashing — at the East Main Street facility. The effort was aimed at supporting Huntington staff and paying tribute to residents who have died and those battling the virus.
“Words fail to accurately capture the emotions and feelings that so many of us experienced last night, as we witnessed this tremendous outpouring of support from many law enforcement, fire and rescue agencies of our communities,” said Karol Prayne, Huntington’s administrator. “Staff and residents were able to witness the lights and vehicles in our driveway and were overwhelmed and appreciative of the kindness, gestures, and thoughts expressed by so many.”
Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley’s officers took part in the event, as did the Seneca County sheriff’s office, New York State Police, and Seneca Falls Police Department. Firefighters and trucks from the Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Magee, Canoga, Romulus, and Border City departments were on hand.
“Our entire emergency services family wanted to show our appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices that the staff members of Huntington Living Center have made over the past few months and to light the sky in memory of the lives lost,” Godley said. “Thank you to our heroes who are making a difference every day.”
Through a collaboration with Ciccino’s and Dunkin’, pizza, desserts, soda and water also were delivered to staff and residents, along with gifts cards for staffers. Godley said one of his Waterloo PD officers, Tiffany Nolin, organized the effort.
“Chief Godley came to me and told me his idea with lighting up Huntington. I was excited to plan such a special tribute,” Nolin said. “I first reached out to the Huntington administrative team to get their approval, then reached out to other law enforcement and local fire departments to join us. I was thankful at how quickly this all came together and the support that was shown from the surrounding agencies.”
“This was amazing and truly brought tears to our eyes. The kind words that they said, and all of the food they brought along with the gift cards,” said Tammy Bates, administrative assistant at Huntington. “It was beautiful, and I know our staff were very appreciative.”
The event, which was posted on the Waterloo PD’s Facebook page, garnered numerous praise and responses.
“We are humbled by and grateful for the amazing tribute last night, by so many first responders from multiple agencies from around the region, to recognize our devoted Huntington Living Center staff and to honor our residents and the lives of those lost,” said Lara Turbide, Finger Lakes Health’s vice president of community services; Huntington Living Center is an FLH facility. “Their community spirit to spread such joy and light by taking time is heartwarming and deeply meaningful. Thank you for all you do and for this act of incredible kindness and love.”
“Our staff are united to care for our residents and our families have been supportive through this,” Prayne added. “We remain humbled by the response from all.”