GENEVA — With a public hearing on a proposed local law that would create a police accountability board now set for Sept. 23, City Council is reserving plenty of time for proponents and opponents to express their views.
The hearing is at 5:30 p.m., rather than the typical 7 p.m. starting time.
Council got a taste of what’s to come at last Wednesday’s forum on creating such a body.
It was hardly a one-sided discussion in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement. Many opponents of such a body — some whose husbands work for the Geneva Police Department — believe there is no need for such oversight.
Among them: Erika VanSavage.
“I have no fear of my husband being held accountable,” she said at the forum, noting that a complaint process is already in place with Police Chief Mike Passalacqua overseeing those grievances, which she said are rare when one considers the number of calls the agency handles.
Stephanie Wadhams said in a statement read by At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese that the PAB effort should “not be driven by individual motives and hatred.”
“I am firmly against a police accountability board,” continued Wadhams, explaining that the city and its chief take complaints that do come in “very seriously.”
She worries such a body would be loaded with people who are anti-police.
Ed McGuigan, a retired Geneva police officer, said in a statement read by City Clerk Lori Guinan that Passalacqua has proven in his tenure that such a board is unnecessary, pointing to criminal charges filed against officer Jack Montesanto for allegedly choking a woman in custody.
He said advocates of such a body want to “micromanage” the department.
Jenna Wagner said in a statement also read by Guinan that there is no need for a PAB, explaining that Geneva’s police department is a state-accredited agency, meaning it must meet high standards of professionalism.
A civilian board has “no clue” of what it’s like to be cop, she said, adding that many people don’t appreciate what those working in law enforcement deal with.
“We don’t have a police problem,” she said. “We have a respect problem.”
Karen Colizzi Noonan said the city has a “confident, capable” police chief able to oversee his officers’ conduct far better than a civilian agency with no law enforcement background.
“Let the baker bake the bread,” she said.
Jackie Baldwin said 40 people spoke in favor of such an accountability board during public comment at City Council’s July 1 meeting, where a number of police reform proposals were passed. She said Council should not interpret that number as the will of the people.
“Forty out of 10,000 (actually a city population of nearly 13,000) is not a majority,” she said.
And, she said many have no clue as to the kinds of things police deal with on a daily basis — from domestic incidents and fights to people with weapons. She encouraged those who denigrate police to do a ride-along with an officer to see what goes on.
Sara Baskin said she opposes a police accountability board and that the issue is personal for her.
“My husband is one of those police officers who holds himself to high standards,” she said, but adding that he often is subject to verbal and physical abuse. “After each shift, they bring home the wear and tear of the job.”
Baskin said the PAB would be composed of the “very people who express their hate (for police).”
And David Millis said the police department already has an oversight process, with Passalacqua capable of oversight and discipline.
“Let the police chief do his job,” he said.
While a large number of people expressed their support for Geneva police and opposition to a PAB, just as many think such a body is needed. Some emphasized that supporting the review board did not necessarily mean they didn’t support law enforcement as well.
“You can support police and still think they need reforms,” said Kelly Johnson, adding that cops should not fear changes that she said would foster greater accountability. “I just feel that relationships are broken. It’s 2020. Stuff is a mess everywhere. We all need to revamp.”
That thought was echoed by Cynthia Williams, who said people don’t need to be on one side or the other on the issue.
“I am not anti-police,” she said.
Mary Kelly said the police reform debate “has galvanized a new generation,” and that she is “impressed with the advocacy of the PPP (People’s Peaceful Protest).” She said City Council has an opportunity to “make real and substantial changes here in Geneva.”
Amara Dunn said it’s important police have greater oversight because those in law enforcement wield considerable power.
An independent, civilian agency providing oversight benefits everyone, she said.
“It’s about building a community where everybody feels safe,” she said.
Dunn said she supports legislation that gives the PAB investigatory and some disciplinary powers, as was outlined in the PPP’s draft local law.
Jessica Farrell said she was frustrated by the city administration’s resistance to allowing the PPP’s draft to be the one used for the public hearing. Council ultimately decided to use the Black Lives Matters’ legislation as the placeholder, with modifications expected.
She doesn’t buy the concept of a self-policing police department.
“This should be an independent and civilian-led process,” she said.
And in response to Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera’s suggestion that misconduct investigations be done by the chief or his appointee because the volunteer board wouldn’t have time, Farrell spoke to the contrary.
“The people want these responsibilities,” she said.
Sadie Kenyon-Dean said skeptical members of law enforcement should embrace oversight.
“The Geneva Police Department should have no fear of police accountability if they have done nothing wrong,” she said.
Janette Gayle, a Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor, said there is a problem with how people of color are treated by law enforcement.
“My Black students are constantly harassed by police with impunity,” she said.
The PAB, she added, “must have the power to investigate and to discipline.”
James McCorkle, another HWS professor, called City Attorney Emil Bove’s legislation, which put the powers of investigation and discipline solely into the hands of the police chief, “not worth the paper it is written on,” and that it was worded this way “for the sole protection of police officers.”
He too stressed that he is not anti-police but is pro-accountability.
While much of the forum commentary was centered on the legislation, some got more personal.
Several took aim at Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, a longtime critic of Geneva police and a proponent of reform who they claimed has repeatedly expressed disrespect for police and other first responders.
“Take action against this cancer among you,” Michael Pinco said.
Some forum speakers took aim at At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese, who was caught on video disparaging the police reform movement and expressing disgust for participants in a police accountability forum at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
“The councilor needs to resign immediately,” said Ted Forsyth of Rochester, who drafted the city of Rochester’s PAB legislation.
Gaglianese said prior to the meeting that he had no intention of resigning. He did not respond to an emailed request Thursday on whether he had changed his mind.