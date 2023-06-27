GENEVA — A city man accused of trapping a raccoon and setting the animal on fire was arrested last week.
Willis A. Bowles Jr., 35, was charged June 20 by the Ontario County Humane Society with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.
In a press release, Bill Martin — the humane society director and sheriff’s deputy — said the organization received a report of animal cruelty that was posted on social media. In the post, a person trapped a raccoon and poured flammable liquid on the live animal in the trap.
Martin said the person then lit a piece of paper and set the raccoon on fire. Martin added that the suspect was later identified as Bowles, who lives on High Street.
A search warrant was executed at Bowles’ home. Martin said evidence was found to support the media post, including a dead raccoon.
Bowles was given an appearance ticket to city court. The Ontario County sheriff’s office and Geneva Police Department assisted in the investigation.