Walmart fire

Firefighting crews worked the scene of a fire early this afternoon at the Geneva Walmart. Employees and customers were evacuated.

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times

GENEVA — The Ontario County sheriff's office has charged a juvenile female with arson for starting last week's fire at the local Walmart.

Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Monday after that the girl was charged with second-degree arson, a class B felony.

See Tuesday's Finger Lakes Times for more on this story.

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...