GENEVA — In a development that Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson called “concerning” and “unfortunate,” a juvenile female has been accused of setting the fire that damaged the Geneva Walmart last week.
Henderson said Monday afternoon that the girl, who is younger than 18, has been charged with second-degree arson, a class B felony under state penal law. The sheriff said he was limited in what he could say about the case, citing the state’s “Raise the Age” legislation.
“With the girl being a juvenile, we are very restricted on what we can talk about,” he said.
The White Springs Fire Department responded to the store off Routes 5&20 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire Chief Tim Higgins said there was an automatic fire-alarm activation to the Ontario County 911 Center. A Walmart employee also called 911 to report the fire.
Firefighters arrived within several minutes to find thick smoke in a portion of the store. Higgins immediately requested a second alarm, bringing mutual aid from the Geneva, West Lake Road, Stanley and Oaks Corners fire departments.
Higgins said dozens of customers and employees were evacuating as firefighters arrived. Two employees said they saw a “wall of smoke” before getting out.
Higgins said employees reported flames that reached the ceiling in a merchandise area on the west side of the store, which he said employees call the “celebration area,” including crafts. He added that while the sprinkler system knocked down most of the fire, his firefighters and others doused the rest of the flames.
There was heavy smoke and water damage to a portion of the building, which Higgins estimated as one-tenth of the store. There was damage to the ceiling in the general area of the fire, and to shelves and merchandise in several aisles.
Most of the store has remained closed with the exception of the pharmacy, which reopened Saturday.
Walmart spokesperson Payton McCormick said Monday afternoon he had no information on the arrest and no comment would be forthcoming. As for the store, he said it’s possible other sections of the store may reopen in phases.
“They’re working quickly to open the store,” McCormick said. “There’s no solid timeline yet.”
There were no injuries to employees, customers or firefighters. Higgins said at that time it was too early to determine a cause, but investigators would be reviewing video from store surveillance cameras.
Henderson said the cause was investigated by the sheriff’s office and county fire coordinator’s office, and the sheriff’s office juvenile aid bureau was included. The sheriff said reviewing video was part of the investigation.
“This was an intentional arson,” Henderson said. “Combustible materials were set on fire.”
Henderson said damage to the building and merchandise was extensive. The case will be turned over to Ontario County Family Court for disposition.
“It’s concerning, because there were people in the store,” Henderson said. “Walmart is dealing with losses. The situation is unfortunate.”