GENEVA — City police have identified a “person of interest” in the vandalism of the Sept. 11 memorial near Long Pier last week.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said Friday that the possible suspect is in custody by another law enforcement agency on unrelated charges. Valenti would not say what agency that was.
Police learned of the vandalism Tuesday morning and arrived to find white spray paint on the memorial. Valenti said the city Department of Public Works cleaned the memorial later that morning.
Valenti said there is no video camera in the area, but he declined to say how the police investigation determined who the person of interest is.