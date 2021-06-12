ARCADIA — The Wayne County sheriff’s office has identified the victim of a homicide at a Route 31 motel.
In a news release sent Friday, Sheriff Barry Virts identified the victim as Torey S. Mathis, 52, who lived at Houses Motel just west of the village of Newark.
Mathis was found dead about 5 p.m. Monday, after deputies went to check on his welfare. His body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Police have not released information on the cause of death.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the case. Virts said anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (315) 946-9711.
As of Friday evening, the sheriff’s office had not released new information on a shooting Wednesday night at the former Iroquois Hotel. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the Franklin Street site, now an apartment building.
The first deputy on the scene rendered first aid to the male victim, who was not identified, until Lyons Ambulance and Wayne County Advanced Life Support arrived.
The man was taken by ambulance to a landing zone and flown by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
State police are assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (315) 946-9711.