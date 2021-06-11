ARCADIA — The Wayne County sheriff's office has identified the victim of a homicide at a Route 31 motel.
In a news release sent Friday, Sheriff Barry Virts identified the victim as Torey S. Mathis, 52, who lived at Houses Motel just west of the village of Newark.
Mathis was found dead about 5 p.m. Monday, after deputies went to his apartment to check on his welfare. His body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Police have not released information on the cause of death.
The sheriff's office continues to investigate the case. Virts said anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (315) 946-9711.