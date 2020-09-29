CANANDAIGUA — The body pulled Monday afternoon from Canandaigua Lake was identified by city police Tuesday.
In a brief press release, Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen identified the victim as Andrew Cochran, 34, of Canandaigua. Nielsen added that Cochran previously was from Amherst, Erie County.
City police and other first responders went to Lakefront Park, near the Canandaigua Lady, about 4:20 p.m. Monday for the report of an unresponsive person in the lake. Cochran was found in about two feet of water.
The body was taken to Geneva General Hospital for an autopsy to determine cause of death. Nielsen initially called it an unattended death and said there was no cause for concern by the public. he later said the death appears to be accidental.