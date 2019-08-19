WATERLOO — State police have released the names of the people involved in Sunday's head-on crash on Edwards Road.
Troopers said McKenzie Dewolf, 17, of Waterloo, was driving north when her vehicle went into the southbound lane and hit a vehicle driven by Harry Gajan, 72, of Lyons. Both drivers were taken to Geneva General Hospital.
Two passengers in Gajan's vehicle, Jacob Gajan, 19, and his brother, Jared Gajan, 21, were both airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with serious injuries. The younger Gajans live in Newark.
Troopers said the investigation is continuing.
