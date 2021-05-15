TYRE — State police have identified the person killed Thursday in a two-vehicle accident on the state Thruway in Seneca County.
Police said Sylvester J. Thomas Jr., 32, of Rochester, was driving west in a box truck as traffic ahead of him was slowing down for a lane closure. His truck ran into the back of a tractor-trailer driven by Jeremy Perrier, 48, of Westfield, Pa.
Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Monroe County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Perrier was not injured.
Westbound traffic was diverted off the Thruway at Exit 40 (Weedsport) for about two hours while emergency responders were on the scene.
The Waterloo Fire Department and North Seneca Ambulance also responded.