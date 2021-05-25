GENEVA — State police on Tuesday released the name of the motorcycle driver killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in the town of Geneva.
Lester Fillingham, 51, of Geneva, was killed when he was hit on County Road 6 by a northbound vehicle driven by Ashley Campbell, 22, of Geneva. Troopers said Campbell crossed over into the southbound lane.
Police said Campbell suffered minor injuries and was sent to a local hospital. A passenger in her vehicle, Maleek Odusanya, 25, of Geneva, also was taken to the hospital for minor injuries while an infant was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.
Troopers said the investigation of the crash is continuing.