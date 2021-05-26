GENEVA — While the investigation continues, police believe drowsy driving may be the cause of Monday's accident on County Road 6 that killed a local man driving a motorcycle.
"We are not ruling anything out, but drowsy driving could be a factor," said Trooper Mark O'Donnell, public information officer for Canandaigua-based state police Troop E. "That is what we are leaning toward at this point."
On Tuesday afternoon, state police investigators released the names of those involved in the head-on crash. Lester Fillingham, 51, of Geneva, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident happened at approximately 4 p.m., about a quarter-mile north of the County Road 4 intersection. Ashley Campbell, 22, of Geneva, was driving north when she crossed into the southbound lane and hit the motorcycle.
Campbell and a passenger, 25-year-old Maleek Odusanya of Geneva, were taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital. An infant in Campbell's vehicle, who was not identified by police, was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
The crash prompted a heavy emergency response including state police, the Ontario County sheriff's office, North Side Fire Company, and Finger Lakes Ambulance. State police were on the scene into Monday evening with their accident reconstruction unit, and a section of County Road 6 was closed to traffic for several hours.
Campbell's vehicle suffered significant damage and was later towed from the scene. There was a large amount of debris in the road from the vehicle and motorcycle.
O'Donnell said while state police investigators talked to Campbell after the crash, he would not disclose what she told them.
"I can't get into any statements," he said.