GENEVA — One person has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with the dead body found Sunday night behind Geneva General Hospital.
Kiara E. Scott, 21, of Geneva, was charged Wednesday by city police with felony counts of second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse.
Police are trying to find another suspect in the case, Lacritia Verstraete, 24. Geneva PD Lt. Matt Colton said she may be in the Rochester area.
Police identified the victim as Keith Morlang, 44, of Waterloo.