HURON — The Wayne County sheriff’s office has named the woman who drowned Saturday afternoon in Lake Ontario.
In an updated press release issued Monday, the sheriff’s office identified the victim as Deanna R. Melvin, 20, of Rochester, formerly of North Carolina.
The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. near Chimney Bluffs State Park. Police said Melvin and five other people from the Rochester area had rented a pontoon boat and were anchored offshore, near several other boats. Melvin and a 28-year-old man jumped in the water without life jackets and began struggling. Police said Melvin and the man may have had minimal swimming experience, and there were some waves on the lake that may have contributed to the struggle.
Bystanders on the shore heard cries for help and went into the water, using a life jacket to pull the man to shore. Several people tried to find Melvin by free diving into deep water, but could not locate her.
Emergency personnel, including the sheriff’s office marine patrol and dive team, sheriff’s deputies, and the U.S. Coast Guard, descended on the scene after a 911 call. State police also responded with troopers and a helicopter for an aerial search.
Divers later found Melvin in the general vicinity of where she was last seen. The male was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precaution and released.
The Coast Guard inspected the pontoon boat, finding that all safety requirements were met and contained on the boat, including life jackets for everyone onboard.