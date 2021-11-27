PHELPS — Thursday’s fatal hunting incident in this Ontario County town was the first in recent memory involving a firearm.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office identified the victim as Zachary T. Barse, 28, of Gorham. He was fatally wounded while hunting near Cross Road.
Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Cirencione said Barse and an acquaintance, 61-year-old Kevin M. Hudson of Clifton Springs, were hunting together in a wooded area on Thanksgiving morning. Barse apparently had shot a deer about 11 a.m. and was trying to track it, taking him in the general direction of where Hudson was in a tree stand.
Hudson fired his shotgun as Barse approached the area, hitting Barse in the upper body. Cirencione said Barse was wearing camouflage clothing, but no orange.
After shooting, Hudson got out of his tree stand and found he had shot Barse. He called 911 and began CPR until first responders arrived, including personnel from the nearby Oaks Corners Fire Department.
Phelps firefighters also responded, as did Phelps Ambulance and Finger Lakes Ambulance. Life-saving measures were continued but later ended, with Barse pronounced dead at the scene.
Barse’s body was taken to the Monroe County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Longtime county Sheriff Phil Povero, who recently returned in an interim role, said he could not recall the last time a hunter was fatally shot in the county. Other hunters have died or been injured by falling out of a tree stand over the years, while some have died from natural causes.
State police and Department of Environmental Conservation police also responded to the scene. Cirencione said the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and DEC.