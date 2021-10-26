CANANDAIGUA — City police have identified the man who was hit as he was crossing South Main Street on a motorized scooter Saturday.
Edwin Wesley, 62, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. by Mercy Flight. He died from the injuries he suffered a short time later.
The driver of the truck that hit Wesley fled the scene, police said, adding that they have a “person of interest” who they are investigating.
At a little after 6 p.m. Saturday, the Canandaigua Police Department responded to South Main, near Niagara Street, for the report of the collision. Upon the arrival of the responding units, it was determined that a disabled male on a motorized scooter, who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, was hit by a mid-1950s model green Ford pickup. The vehicle then fled the scene northbound on North Main Street.
Currently, a person of interest in the investigation has been identified but has not disclosed the location of the vehicle. Police said anyone knowingly aiding in the concealment of the vehicle may face criminal charges.
Investigators are still seeking the public’s assistance with locating the green Ford pickup and/or additional information regarding its operator. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. P.J. Mastracy at (585) 337-2109 or PJM@canandaiguanewyork.gov.
Information provided can be anonymous and will be kept confidential.