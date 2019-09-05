PALMYRA — The Wayne County sheriff’s office has identified the man killed Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle slammed into a vehicle head on.
Police said the driver was Jake M. Thygesen, 24, of Penfield. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident happened about 12:20 p.m. on Route 31. Police said Thygesen was passing vehicles in a no-passing zone with a double solid line when he hit a vehicle turning onto Vienna Street.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, whom police did not name, was treated by emergency medical technicians and released.
A portion of Route 31 was closed for several hours.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.