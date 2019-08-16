PHELPS — The man who was killed Tuesday night on a dark highway in this Ontario County town is from Cleveland, Ohio.
What he was doing in Phelps and who shot him are what sheriff’s office investigators are trying to figure out.
“We are still very early in this investigation, but right now the big thing is that we have been able to identify the victim,” Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Thursday afternoon.
The man was identified, through fingerprints, as Jean Carlos-Rentas, 28. He died of a single gunshot wound sometime around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 96, near Hayes Road.
The body was seen by a passing driver who called 911. Deputies were close by and at the scene within minutes but saw no suspects. There also was no identification with the body, which was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Henderson said sheriff’s investigators have been talking to the victim’s family after the identification.
“We do have leads, but we are limited in what we can say about that right now. Some information we are keeping to ourselves,” he said. “As far as who did it, we are trying to figure that out.”
Henderson is asking anyone who may have been in the area between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. — and seen something — to call the sheriff’s office at (585) 396-4638 or go to ontariosheriff.org and use the non-emergency tip sheet.
As he did at a press conference Wednesday, Henderson called the homicide an isolated incident.
“We are still confident the public is not in any danger,” he said Thursday.
