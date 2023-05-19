PHELPS — The Ontario County sheriff’s office has identified the pedestrian killed Thursday night on Route 14.
In an updated press release sent Friday, Sheriff David Cirencione said Joel R. Mercado, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened just before 9 p.m., south of Packwood Road.
Cirencione said Mercado had identification indicating he lived in Ohio, but police learned he moved to Geneva earlier this year.
“We did not learn that information until ... we discovered a girlfriend he was living with,” Cirencione wrote in an email to the Times.
Police said Mercado was walking north near the shoulder of the highway — in the driving lane — when he was hit from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by Timothy French, 32, of Georgia. Police said Mercado was wearing dark clothing in an area with no streetlights. Police said French stopped in an attempt to render aid, but Mercado was hit by another northbound vehicle driven by James Bucklin Jr., 34, of Rochester. Bucklin also stopped in an attempt to help.
Cirencione said before Mercado was hit, the county 911 Center received calls from concerned citizens about a person on a bicycle in the area. Deputies were responding to the area when calls came in about the pedestrian being hit.
“A bicycle was located in the area where Mr. Mercado was struck,” Cirencione said. “No evidence of impairment was noted on either driver of the vehicles that struck Mr. Mercado.”
The sheriff’s investigators and the sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team continue to investigate the accident.
The Oaks Corners Fire Department and Finger Lakes Ambulance also responded.
A portion of the highway was closed for several hours.