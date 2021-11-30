GENEVA — The Ontario County sheriff’s office has identified the people, both local residents, involved in Sunday night’s fatal accident involving a pedestrian.
Police said Terrance J. Klem, 59, of Genesis Way, was crossing Routes 5&20, near the Speedway convenience store, at approximately 5:20 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Terry W. Baker, 52, of Wadsworth Street.
Baker, who was driving west, called 911 and stayed at the scene until first responders, including sheriff’s deputies and White Springs Fire Department and Finger Lakes Ambulance personnel, arrived.
Klem was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said he was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.
Routes 5&20 was closed from Lenox Road to County Road 6 for several hours as responders, including the sheriff’s office accident reconstruction unit, worked the scene.
Police continue to investigate.
It was the second accident in the area in less than a week. On Nov. 22, a man trying to cross 5&20 on a scooter was hit by a vehicle at night.
Police said the victim in that accident was not in a crosswalk but survived.