RICHMOND — The Ontario County sheriff’s office has identified the two people killed when their home caught fire after an explosion early Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Thursday that Eric Higham, 80, and his wife, Gail Higham, 70, were identified by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office. Their bodies were found in their home on Quayle Road.
The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m., after neighbors and people further away heard an explosion. Richmond and Bristol firefighters arrived to find the single-family home engulfed in flames.
Henderson said the bodies were found several hours later.
Sheriff’s office fire investigators and the county office of emergency management have determined the fire was the result of a propane leak inside the home, but are still investigating the source of the ignition.