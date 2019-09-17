PHELPS — As of Tuesday afternoon, police had identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a Phelps convenience store and were looking for him.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Brandon A. Burgess, 28, of Lyons, is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is accused of robbing the 7-Eleven off Route 14, near exit 42 of the state Thruway, at approximately 3 a.m.
Henderson said Burgess was last seen with a long gun/rifle. No one was hurt in the robbery.
There was a heavy police presence Tuesday morning in the area of Pre-Emption Street and Tin Can Alley in Phelps, near the Seneca County line, as members of the sheriff's office and other local police agencies — including the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, state police, and Geneva police — searched the area.
At one point, Henderson said police believed the suspect was possibly in a wooded area and a state police helicopter was being used.
According to media reports, police found an empty vehicle near Pre-Emption Street that morning, and later found another vehicle in the Erie Canal that could be tied to the case.
A number of Wayne County schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday.
"This is an active investigation and the subject is believed to be armed and dangerous," Henderson said. "The subject could be in Lyons or the northern town of Phelps."
Anyone with information on Burgess's whereabouts is urged to contact the Ontario County Sheriff's Office at (585) 394-4560, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (315) 946-9711, or call 911. Police said anyone who spots Burgess should not try to approach him.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts also posted information on that county's sheriff's office website, waynecosheriff.org.