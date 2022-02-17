GENEVA — The two people found dead Tuesday at an apartment complex in the town are a 2-year-old boy and his father.
In a news release sent to media outlets Thursday, the Ontario County sheriff's office identified the deceased as David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son, David Conde Jr.
They were found dead at Serenity Manor Apartments on Hamilton Street, where deputies responded just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff's Lt. Dave Cirencione said police were contacted by family members who had not heard from the elder Conde in more than a week.
As of Thursday, Cirencione said the sheriff's office is treating the matter as unattended deaths. The bodies were taken to the Monroe County medical examiner's office for autopsies, which Cirencione said could be done Thursday.
The apartment complex is behind the Americas Best Value Inn motel, formerly the Chanticleer Motel.
Cirencione said more information would be released to the media after the autopsies. He added that the deaths do not appear to be the result of foul play and there is no threat to the public.