NEWARK — The Wayne County sheriff’s office said a Lyons man is the victim of last week’s homicide in Newark.
In a short update sent to media outlets Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said the victim is Byron A. Wilder, 48, of Phelps Street. He was found dead shortly after 7 a.m. Friday on Marie Avenue.
In an email to the Times, sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Joe Croft said the department is not releasing any other information at this time, including the suspected cause of death. Newark police also are involved in the investigation.
Newark PD officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to Marie Avenue after a driver reported seeing a body in the road. Police said the incident that led to Wilder’s death likely happened overnight.
Wayne County Coroner Keith Benjamin requested an autopsy from the Monroe County medical examiner’s office.