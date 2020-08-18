FARMINGTON — State police have identified the three people killed in an accident caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90.
The crash happened about 1:30 a.m., between New York State Thruway exits 43 and 44. Police said Charles Bargerstock, 81, of Ohio, was driving west in the eastbound lane when he hit a vehicle driven by Himel A. Joy, 24, of Astoria, Queens, head on.
Bargerstock and Joy were pronounced dead at the scene by an Ontario County coroner. Mojammal H. Rasel, 30, of Astoria, a backseat passenger in Joy’s vehicle, also was killed.
Two other passengers in Joy’s vehicle, Moshin Ahmed, 23, and Kenedy Apel, 18, both of Astoria, were injured in the crash. Ahmed was taken by Mercy Flight Central to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with what police said were serious injuries. Apel was taken by ambulance to Strong with less serious injuries.
According to media reports, Joy and his passengers were heading home to New York City after visiting Niagara Falls.
Police described Bargerstock, who was alone, as a missing endangered person. He reportedly had left his residence for an appointment at 9:30 a.m. Monday, and was reporting missing about 1:30 p.m. after he did not return.
State police said the first report of the wrong-way driver came from the Clifton Springs service area, about 10 minutes before the crash. Police were trying to find the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Both eastbound lanes were closed for several hours while first responders and the state police Collision Reconstruction Unit worked the scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.