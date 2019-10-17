PULTENEY — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the four people killed in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
Sheriff Jim Allard said the crash happened about 1:15 a.m. on County Route 76 in the town of Pulteney, when the vehicle — with five people inside — went off the road and hit a tree.
The following were pronounced dead at the scene:
• Korbie L. Higgins, 28, of Bath.
• Coy F. Miner, 26, of Hammondsport.
• Adam P. Bellamy, 29, of Ohio and Pulteney.
• Nicole L. Wise, 25, of Prattsburgh.
The driver, 30-year-old Dustin W. Drake of Prattsburgh, survived the crash. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated and released.
Allard said the investigation is continuing, and at this point excessive speed and lack of seat belt use contributed to the crash and deaths.
Other factors are being looked into as well. Allard and District Attorney Brooks Baker have scheduled a press conference Monday at the sheriff’s office.