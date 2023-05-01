MANCHESTER — State police have released the names of two people killed in a crash on the state Thruway early Saturday morning.
In an updated news release, police said Olivia Moore, 21, of the United Kingdom, was driving west at approximately 1:50 a.m. when the vehicle went off the highway — police do not know the reason — and hit the end of a guide rail.
Moore and a passenger in the rear of the vehicle, Francesca Ward, 21, of the United Kingdom, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were taken to Geneva General Hospital for an autopsy.
Two other passengers, Inesa Meshko Kosei, 21, of Spain, and Reina Haga, 22, of Japan, were taken by ambulance to Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic for an evaluation.
Police said all four people were international students from Temple University in Pennsylvania. They reportedly were traveling to Toronto for sightseeing.
Police said there was no indication at the scene of drug and/or alcohol impairment. The investigation is ongoing.