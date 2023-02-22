PENN YAN — Village police have identified the person killed in a house fire Sunday morning.
Police Chief Tom Dunham said the Monroe County medical examiner’s office determined the victim was Carol Shriver, 73. A portion of her home in the Spruce Acres housing tract off North Avenue was engulfed in flames when Penn Yan firefighters arrived.
“Carol was the homeowner and the only person in the residence at the time,” Dunham said.
Yates County Fire Coordinator Brian Winslow said the fire was reported just after 6:40 a.m. by a passerby and Penn Yan Ambulance personnel returning from a call. The area is well known as the longtime North Avenue playground before houses were built there in the 1980s and after.
“The Penn Yan Fire Department arrived to a well-involved house fire, with the roof already starting to collapse,” Winslow said.
The Himrod Fire Department responded with a FAST (Firefighter Assist Search Team) unit and the Benton Fire Department provided mutual aid. Village police and Penn Yan Ambulance also responded, as did personnel from the county Office of Emergency Services.
The Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department provided standby coverage at the Penn Yan firehouse. Firefighters and other emergency responders were on the scene for about five hours.
Winslow said the county fire investigation team is looking into the cause.