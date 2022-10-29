GORHAM — A Town Board member and town resident are at odds over a recent email thread that has resulted in a warning from the Ontario County sheriff’s office.
The resident, Deb North, sent the thread to the Times Friday morning after Town Board member Brian Lazarus, a retired deputy, contacted the sheriff’s office. North has been one of the more vocal opponents of a proposed $5.4 million construction project for the town highway department that was overwhelmingly defeated Tuesday in a pubic referendum.
“We’ve been very concerned and asking questions for a long time on various issues, including the highway building. We are asking a lot of questions and not getting a lot of answers,” North said. “We have very pointed questions in regard to the highway project, as well as an audit and billing issues.”
The thread references the Wednesday morning cancellation of a special meeting scheduled for that evening. It has been rescheduled for Nov. 2.
“As a concerned citizen, I want to express my disgust with the lack of accountability in having things posted in a timely manner that meet legal requirements,” North wrote in an email to town officials, including Supervisor Fred Lightfoote and Town Board members. “If the staff member responsible is not either severely reprimanded and placed on probation or terminated, it speaks volumes. This happens all too often. Missing Zoom links, incomplete information, lack of transparency as required by law.”
Lightfoote and North replied to the thread later that day, and Lightfoote again on Thursday.
“We re-scheduled this meeting because of your concerns. Also, we have been providing additional information and outreach because of your concerns and your response to these efforts was to complain about the added cost associated with these efforts,” Lightfoote wrote. “I’m happy to work with you or anyone else regarding town matters, but I refuse to run in circles and use time that I could devote to other people and other issues when you would seemingly rather just complain about everything. I am available to sit down and discuss anything with you calmly and full, face to face. I believe that tactic would be more fruitful.”
North responded a short time later. She said in addition to Lightfoote and other town officials, she blind carbon copied many other town residents.
“Fred, I’m not discussing anything privately with you because I feel the need to have other ears listening with conversations. The contentious nature of the meetings lately negates sugar coating,” she wrote. “I’m doing more than just complaining. Many of us are. Proof of that is in the results of the vote on Tuesday.”
“Fred, you stated in the special edition Gazette (town newsletter) that elected officials come and go,” North added. “To that I say, ‘Oh yes, they certainly will.’ See you on Wednesday.”
That prompted a response by Lazarus Thursday evening.
“Hello Debbie, I am writing this email to you as written notice that I no longer wish to receive email communication from you. Your emails have been threatening and disrespectful not to mention overly demanding and incorrect, especially towards Fred,” Lazarus wrote. “I can no longer tolerate your treatment of him. Fred has devoted his life to the service of this town. There is not a conspiracy to keep information from the public, everyone on the board is trying the best that we can. I am always willing to listen to concerns from the public, however, I will not tolerate disrespect and harassment.”
North replied shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.
“Brian, as an elected official, you are obligated to engage in communication with the town residents. I stand by my questions,” she wrote. “See you Wednesday.”
North said she got a phone call from a sheriff’s deputy about an hour later. Ontario County Undersheriff John Falbo sent the following email to the Times:
“The deputy responded to a complaint of receiving unwanted communications and proceeded as he would have for any citizen complaint of the same by relaying the request to the person making the unwanted communication,” Falbo wrote. “Deputy advised Ms. North of the complainant’s wishes for her to stop communicating with him through email and only through official means during town hall meetings. She advised the deputy that she would respect those wishes. No further police action was taken at this time.”
“I was not only responding to town officials, but blind copying a lot of concerned citizens,” North said by phone Friday morning. “Other people have said there is nothing threatening in these emails. They said, ‘You have to be kidding me.’ I worked for 30 years in corporate America. I know what fine line to walk when it comes to communications and email. Honestly, I think this is a little bit of power play by Brian ... a retired deputy.”
Reached by phone Friday afternoon, Lazarus said he felt calling the sheriff’s office was appropriate.
“I didn’t like the tone of the emails. I asked her Thursday afternoon to not sent me another message. I clearly asked her to refrain from communicating with me by email and she refused,” she said. “Before it could escalate further I called the sheriff’s office. I am more than willing to talk with her in the board meeting environment. I just no longer wish to have these emails, but that was not fruitful.”
“There is no power play here. This not a ‘Brian is a former deputy conspiracy.’ I just called for assistance,” Lazarus added. “I don’t hold any sway over the sheriff’s office. I have actually never met the deputy who called Debbie. This is just too much. We are just average people trying to do the best job we can.”
Lightfoote was also reached by phone Friday. He claimed North has been insulting in other instances.
“We need to get to other business and have gone above and beyond to get her the information she wants, then she says it’s not good enough,” he said. “I always do my best to let people speak their mind and try to be as open as we can, but she has been very abrasive and beyond disrespectful at times ... and there seems to be no end to it.”
“We are all trying to do a better job. We are trying to be helpful and get the residents the information they want, but just keep going in circles,” Lightfoote added. “I don’t expect a thank you or pat on the back, but we have to get to other things.”
North said recent Town Board meetings have been well attended and boisterous, and believes that will be the case in the near future.
“Some of these meetings have turned into literally tantrums, with desk clearing and desk pounding, throwing things around ... mostly by Fred,” she said. “We have lived in this town for 40 years and my husband, who is a farmer like Fred, grew up with Fred and his siblings.”