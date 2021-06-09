ARCADIA — As of Tuesday night, the Wayne County sheriff’s office had not identified the victim of a homicide at a Route 31 motel.
Sheriff Barry Virts said the body was found in an apartment at Houses Motel, just west of the village of Newark. Deputies went to the area shortly after 5 p.m. Monday to check the welfare of a resident.
The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. Virts said the name of the person will be released after identification and notifying next of kin.
In an email to the Times Tuesday afternoon, Virts declined to say if the body was that of a male or female, nor did he elaborate on the suspected cause of death.
“We are not releasing any further information at this time,” he said.
The sheriff said anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (315) 946-9711.