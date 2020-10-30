WATERLOO — Family members of a local man killed Tuesday night by a hit-and-run driver are imploring police to do a thorough investigation.
“This is a serious matter and it seems they don’t even care about him. There has been nothing on the news about this,” a relative of Isaiah McKoy said. “Someone needs to go to jail for this, and we want answers.”
The relative, who asked that their name not be used, spoke to the Times Thursday afternoon after several attempts earlier in the day to get information on the incident from Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley went unanswered. Godley responded to the Times later by email.
“We have been working around the clock on this case with the ultimate goal of achieving justice for the victim and his family. We are not trying to withhold information from the public, but focused on solving the case,” Godley said. “We will have more information as the case develops and will release what we can without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation.”
Godley said the incident happened about 8:40 p.m. on East Main Street (Routes 5&20) near Thurber Drive. Police arrived to find a man down on the side of the road, with another person giving CPR.
Police took over medical treatment and called for an ambulance. Finger Lakes Ambulance personnel arrived and took over treatment but later pronounced the man dead.
McKoy, 30, lived in the village. The relative said he was walking home from his job at nearby Kentucky Fried Chicken when he was struck.
Godley said a vehicle going west hit McKoy and left the scene. The driver, who is unknown at this time, did not report the incident.
The relative said a woman who lives nearby and was driving in the area saw a body on the ground, then called her husband. He was giving CPR when police arrived.
Waterloo police are being assisted in the investigation by New York State Police, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, and Seneca Falls Police Department. Anyone who may have information on the case is urged to call the Waterloo Police Department at (315) 539-2022.